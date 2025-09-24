Next Article
India to offer ₹5,500cr incentive for solar wafers, ingots production
Business
India is working on a ₹5,500 crore incentive to ramp up local production of solar wafers and ingots—key parts for making solar panels.
The funding comes from the existing ₹24,000 crore PLI scheme, which has been running behind schedule thanks to supply chain hiccups and heavy dependence on imports from China.
Aims to reduce dependence on imports
Right now, India's got solid capacity for making solar modules and cells but still relies on imports for wafers and ingots.
This new scheme aims to change that by 2028—meaning more jobs at home, a stronger clean energy sector, and less vulnerability to global supply issues.
Plus, starting June 2028, government projects will have to use Indian-made wafers and ingots. It's a big step toward building a self-reliant green future.