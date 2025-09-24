India to offer ₹5,500cr incentive for solar wafers, ingots production

Aims to reduce dependence on imports

Right now, India's got solid capacity for making solar modules and cells but still relies on imports for wafers and ingots.

This new scheme aims to change that by 2028—meaning more jobs at home, a stronger clean energy sector, and less vulnerability to global supply issues.

Plus, starting June 2028, government projects will have to use Indian-made wafers and ingots. It's a big step toward building a self-reliant green future.