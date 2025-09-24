Next Article
SEBI panel proposes stricter conflict of interest rules for directors
Business
SEBI is gearing up to roll out a fresh conflict of interest code to make corporate governance more transparent.
The committee, set up in April, is pushing for all board members—whether part-time or full-time—to publicly disclose their assets.
The SEBI chairman seems on board, and we can expect a full report soon.
Proposed guidelines to address past controversies
Led by Pratyush Sinha, the committee also wants stricter rules for declaring conflicts and clearer guidelines on when board members should step back from decisions.
These updates come after past controversies involving SEBI leadership, aiming to boost trust without invading privacy.
The plan even includes a clear definition of "conflict of interest," so everyone knows where the line is drawn.