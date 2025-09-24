Next Article
Trualt Bioenergy's ₹839cr IPO opens on September 25
Business
Trualt Bioenergy, a major player in India's ethanol scene, is launching its IPO from September 25 to 29, 2025.
They're looking to raise ₹839 crore—mostly through new shares—with prices set between ₹472 and ₹496 each.
The company's latest financials
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum is ₹14,880 for a lot of 30 shares. The IPO is managed by DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets.
Trualt isn't just sticking with ethanol—they're boosting production by using dual feedstocks and stepping into sustainable aviation fuel with a new plant.
In fiscal year 2025, they pulled in over ₹1,400 crore in revenue even with tough competition.