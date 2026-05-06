India to unify financial cybersecurity rules by December 2026 Business May 06, 2026

India is rolling out a big new cybersecurity plan for the financial sector by December 2026. This covers everything from banks and insurance to pensions and stock markets.

The goal? Set one clear standard for cyber safety, fix weak spots, and bring all the different rules under one roof, especially as advanced AI tools like Anthropic's Mythos make online threats more intense.