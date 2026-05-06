India to unify financial cybersecurity rules by December 2026
India is rolling out a big new cybersecurity plan for the financial sector by December 2026. This covers everything from banks and insurance to pensions and stock markets.
The goal? Set one clear standard for cyber safety, fix weak spots, and bring all the different rules under one roof, especially as advanced AI tools like Anthropic's Mythos make online threats more intense.
Banks bolster defenses amid AI threats
With AI-powered hacks on the rise, banks are beefing up their defenses and reviewing old systems.
Top officials, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recently met to talk strategy and make sure India's digital finance world stays safe.
This new move is part of a bigger push to protect the country's tech-driven financial infrastructure from evolving cyber risks.