India tops global IPO charts in November 2025

Of India's 22 IPOs, there were 12 mainboard listings and 10 from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Eight mainboard stocks debuted above their offer price, averaging a solid 10% first-day jump. SME listings did even better—six opened at a premium, with average day-one gains of 14%, and one standout soaring as high as 90%.

Which sectors and regions stood out?

Financial services led the way, making up over a third of all mainboard IPO funds raised this year so far.

The top four sectors—financials, consumer durables, consumer services, and capital goods—together contributed nearly 70% of total proceeds.

Northern India was especially active with 10 big listings worth ₹17,082 crore.

Plus, SEBI's takeover rules saw the closure of several major deals related to company control changes.