India, UK agree to reposition JETCO to expedite CETA rollout
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle met in Mumbai this week to talk about rolling out the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
They also agreed to reposition their Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to keep things on track and make sure both sides see progress.
A new trade deal for a brighter future
This new trade deal could seriously level up business between the two countries—think an extra £25.5 billion in trade every year.
The UK will drop tariffs on almost all Indian goods, and India will do the same for most UK imports.
That means more job opportunities, easier movement for professionals, and a boost to both countries' economies.
For young people, it could open up new paths in tech, clean energy, and digital services—basically, more chances to work and connect globally.