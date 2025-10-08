India, UK agree to reposition JETCO to expedite CETA rollout

A new trade deal for a brighter future

This new trade deal could seriously level up business between the two countries—think an extra £25.5 billion in trade every year.

The UK will drop tariffs on almost all Indian goods, and India will do the same for most UK imports.

That means more job opportunities, easier movement for professionals, and a boost to both countries' economies.

For young people, it could open up new paths in tech, clean energy, and digital services—basically, more chances to work and connect globally.