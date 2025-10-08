India, UK serious about doubling trade by 2030 Business Oct 08, 2025

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.K.'s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle just met in Mumbai during UK PM Keir Starmer's first official India trip.

Both sides say they're serious about doubling trade between the two countries by 2030, with talks focused on the big Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).