India, UK serious about doubling trade by 2030
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.K.'s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle just met in Mumbai during UK PM Keir Starmer's first official India trip.
Both sides say they're serious about doubling trade between the two countries by 2030, with talks focused on the big Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
JETCO to take charge of making CETA work smoothly
The two ministers talked about letting JETCO (that's the Joint Economic and Trade Committee) take charge of making CETA work smoothly.
They're aiming to cut red tape, boost cooperation, and build supply chains that can handle global ups and downs.
The goal? Stronger, more resilient business ties between India and the UK.