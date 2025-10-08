Lupin invests $250 million in new Florida plant, focusing on inhalers
Lupin, a major Indian pharma company, is investing $250 million to build a new facility in Coral Springs, Florida.
The 70,000-square-foot plant will make over 25 key respiratory medicines—including inhalers for kids with asthma—further strengthening Lupin's position as a global leader in the field.
The plant is set to create more than 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.
It'll feature advanced cleanrooms and smart tech, showing how US medicine production is shifting back home for stronger supply chains.
Lupin already has its US headquarters and research center in Florida, so this adds to their local footprint.
Lupin is working closely with Florida's state and local agencies, scoring tax incentives as part of the deal.
By making these essential medicines locally instead of importing them, Lupin not only grows its North American presence but also helps boost medicine security in the US.