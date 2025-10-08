India to start making semiconductor chips by late 2025

Chips, India's tech boom, and the future

Chips power everything from your smartphone to electric cars and AI tech.

India's chip market—worth $38 billion in 2024—is expected to triple to over $100 billion by 2030.

By building its own chips, India hopes to rely less on imports and create more opportunities for startups and tech talent.

Plus, with electronics and mobile manufacturing already booming (mobile production is up 28x since 2014), this move could mean more jobs, innovation, and a bigger role for India in global tech.