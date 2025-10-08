Pension funds may soon invest in gold, silver: Here's why
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is considering allowing exposure to commodities like gold and silver within pension fund portfolios.
This idea came up at the Global Fintech Fest on October 8, 2025, with PFRDA chairperson S Ramann sharing that both pension funds and other regulators have asked for more options.
But before anything changes, PFRDA wants to make sure it won't hurt long-term stability.
Internal committees at PFRDA are now reviewing how investing in gold and silver could affect fund safety and liquidity.
Ramann pointed out that pension funds are different from mutual funds—they need stricter withdrawal rules to protect your future savings.
The review is all about balancing new opportunities with the responsibility to keep retirement money safe for the long haul.