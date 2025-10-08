Pension funds may soon invest in gold, silver: Here's why Business Oct 08, 2025

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is considering allowing exposure to commodities like gold and silver within pension fund portfolios.

This idea came up at the Global Fintech Fest on October 8, 2025, with PFRDA chairperson S Ramann sharing that both pension funds and other regulators have asked for more options.

But before anything changes, PFRDA wants to make sure it won't hurt long-term stability.