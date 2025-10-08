India may allow foreign e-tailers to hold inventory

Why is this significant?

Right now, fewer than 1 in 10 Indian small businesses export online because the rules are tough.

If these changes happen, it could make exporting much simpler for small and medium businesses, helping them tap into the booming global e-commerce market—expected to hit $2 trillion by 2034.

With India's e-commerce exports at just $4-5 billion (compared to China's $250 billion), this move could help Indian brands go global and close the gap.

Plus, new government-backed export hubs are in the works to give extra support to local sellers aiming for international markets.