India, UK sign major free trade agreement: Key details here
India and the UK just signed a major Free Trade Agreement.
Now, Indian IT pros working in the UK won't have to pay double social security for three years—a move that could help about 75,000 workers and nearly 900 companies.
What else does the deal entail?
This deal also wipes out tariffs on electronics like smartphones and fiber cables, making it easier for Indian tech products to reach the UK.
With smoother customs and better digital trade cooperation, India's $283 billion IT industry gets a real boost—meaning more global opportunities for young professionals and a stronger spot for India in worldwide tech supply chains.