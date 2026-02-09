India updates how it calculates GDP, inflation, industrial growth
India has launched a comprehensive base-year revision of the way it calculates big economic numbers like GDP, inflation (CPI), and industrial growth (IIP).
MoSPI is revising base years; the source does not specify the exact new base years.
The update uses fresher data, better methods, and covers more of today's economy.
When to expect the new numbers
You'll see the new CPI numbers first on February 12, 2026.
Updated GDP stats drop on February 27, 2026, with IIP following in May 2026.
Experts from universities, government, and the RBI are making sure everything checks out.
Why this matters? Better data means better decisions
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says these changes will help track real spending habits better—and make inflation targeting smarter.
Plus, India's data will now match global standards set by the IMF.
In short: expect clearer numbers that actually mean something for your wallet.