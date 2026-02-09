India-US trade deal doesn't touch e-commerce rules
Business
India and the US unveiled a framework for an interim trade agreement on Saturday, February 7, but it doesn't touch e-commerce inventory rules—so no changes there.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal explained that the main focus is on making it easier for both countries to trade goods by cutting down barriers, not changing how online shopping works in India.
Half of Indian exports to the US will now skip duties
The big win: half of Indian exports to the US will now skip customs duties.
Still, some goods like steel and aluminum aren't off the hook—they'll keep facing steep US tariffs (up to 50%).
The deal also aims to lower tariffs on another chunk of exports and could help push India-US trade toward a $500 billion goal over the next few years.