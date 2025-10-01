India-US trade talks spotlight nuclear energy, SMRs
Nuclear energy is taking center stage in the latest India-US trade talks, with India looking to ramp up its clean power using American technology and investment.
The spotlight is on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)—compact, flexible nuclear plants that could shape how India powers up over the next two decades.
India seeks to boost nuclear capacity with US help
India wants to boost its nuclear capacity from 8.8GW today to 22GW by 2032, and hit 100GW by 2047—about 10% of what the country expects to need.
To get there, it's seeking partnerships with US companies like Westinghouse and Holtec for SMR tech, alongside Indian giants NTPC and Indian Oil.
The groundwork was set by a 2008 agreement between both countries, but faster progress depends on more policy reforms.
Nuclear seen as key to achieving India's clean energy goal
Right now, nuclear power makes up just 3% of India's electricity. But it's seen as essential for reaching a massive goal: 500GW of non-fossil energy by 2030.
Plans include turning old coal plants into nuclear sites and developing homegrown SMRs (like Bharat SMR) for off-grid and industrial use—helping make cleaner power more reliable as India grows.