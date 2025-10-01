India-US trade talks spotlight nuclear energy, SMRs

India seeks to boost nuclear capacity with US help

India wants to boost its nuclear capacity from 8.8GW today to 22GW by 2032, and hit 100GW by 2047—about 10% of what the country expects to need.

To get there, it's seeking partnerships with US companies like Westinghouse and Holtec for SMR tech, alongside Indian giants NTPC and Indian Oil.

The groundwork was set by a 2008 agreement between both countries, but faster progress depends on more policy reforms.