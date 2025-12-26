Next Article
IndiaMART takes OpenAI to court over ChatGPT snub
Business
IndiaMART, a major B2B platform, has sued OpenAI in the Calcutta High Court, saying its website and listings were unfairly left out of ChatGPT search results.
The company believes this move has hurt its reputation and business, especially since it operates in over 40 countries and is recognized for its "IndiaMART" trademark.
What's behind the lawsuit?
IndiaMART claims OpenAI blocked its content after US reports linked it to counterfeiting—without giving any warning or chance to explain.
Interestingly, other companies named in those same reports (like DHgate and Pinduoduo) are still showing up in ChatGPT searches.
IndiaMART is accusing OpenAI of trade libel and unfair competition, with the next court hearing set for January 13, 2026.