IndiaMART takes OpenAI to court over ChatGPT snub

What's behind the lawsuit?

IndiaMART claims OpenAI blocked its content after US reports linked it to counterfeiting—without giving any warning or chance to explain.

Interestingly, other companies named in those same reports (like DHgate and Pinduoduo) are still showing up in ChatGPT searches.

IndiaMART is accusing OpenAI of trade libel and unfair competition, with the next court hearing set for January 13, 2026.