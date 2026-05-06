Indian banks pause gold and silver imports amid GST confusion

Jewelers hit by over $20 premium

Jewelers are having a tough time restocking after Akshaya Tritiya.

Domestic gold prices have shot up: now more than $20 per ounce above global rates, the highest jump since early February.

Some traders are trying alternatives like the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), but it's slower and pricier, even though it might give India's trade balance a tiny boost in April.