Indian bond yields fall below 7% on U.S.-Iran peace hopes

India plans ₹34,000 cr bond auction

Brent crude prices slid over 5% since Monday's close, now hovering around $108 per barrel after President Donald Trump hinted at progress in tackling Middle East supply issues.

With this backdrop, India is gearing up for a big debt auction on Friday, planning to raise ₹34,000 crore with new 10-year bonds, hoping lower oil prices will help keep borrowing costs in check and support the economy.