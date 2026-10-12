Indian government bond yields hit 3-year high: What's the reason?

The RBI's decision to sell bonds and raise the minimum daily CRR maintenance requirement to 99% from 90% for banks has had a major impact on the market.

The yield on the benchmark 6.94% government security maturing in 2036 jumped to 7.3707%, its highest since March 2023.

This is up from Friday's close of 7.2994%, marking an eight-week-long upward trend with a total gain of 54 basis points during this period.