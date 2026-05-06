Indian companies to invest over $20.5 billion at SelectUSA Summit

Indian firms pledge $1.1 billion

A standout moment: 12 Indian firms pledged $1.1 billion at the summit, focusing on areas like aerospace, defense, energy, and AI.

US officials called it a record-breaking show of interest from one country's delegation.

As Ambassador Sergio Gor put it, "investment is flowing back into the US at "record levels" under President Donald Trump's leadership," with both countries expected to benefit from these fresh partnerships.