Indian company criticized for banning LinkedIn, 'Open to Work' badges

A viral Reddit post has revealed that an Indian manufacturing company has restricted its employees' activities on LinkedIn . The controversial policy prohibits staff from liking or commenting on posts by other companies, even congratulatory ones. The firm has also banned the use of the "Open to Work" badge on LinkedIn profiles. The employee who shared this information anonymously said these rules were justified in the name of professionalism and maintaining company image.

Employee concerns Employees question the rationale behind these restrictions The employee who shared this information anonymously argued that LinkedIn is a public platform and such activities happen outside office hours. They questioned if such restrictions were common in Indian workplaces, especially in manufacturing or plant-based companies. While they understood limits around sharing confidential information, they felt policing likes and comments was unnecessary and controlling, possibly stemming from insecurity rather than genuine professional concerns.

Online backlash Reddit users criticize company's stance on LinkedIn activity The post resonated with many Reddit users, who were quick to criticize the company's stance. Many commenters argued that employers have no right to dictate their employees' personal social media activity outside work hours, as long as confidential information isn't shared or the company's reputation isn't directly harmed. One user even said such behavior was typical of organizations that demand loyalty without offering meaningful pay, job security or long-term benefits.