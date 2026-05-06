Indian government approves 2 semiconductor plants including potential display fab
Big news for tech in India: the government has OK'd two more semiconductor plants, including a plant that could be the country's first display fabrication/assembly facility.
That brings the total to 12 approved chip facilities under the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), a push to make India a stronger player in the global chip game.
ISM secures ₹1.64L cr commitments
The ISM has already secured commitments of around ₹1.64 lakh crore in investments. Its latest phase, ISM 2.0, is all about boosting innovation (think better equipment and smarter designs) with around $11 billion proposed for this growth.
Major projects like Tata Electronics's huge Gujarat fab and Micron's assembly plant (up and running since February) are part of this wave, with even more cutting-edge tech coming soon to places like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.