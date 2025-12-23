Indian investors eye strong earnings in 2026
Indian investors are feeling upbeat about 2026, expecting corporate earnings to bounce back after a modest 11% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 this year.
Analysts say upcoming interest rate cuts and lower taxes could give profits a real boost, with ICICI Securities predicting Nifty earnings could grow by 16% next year—almost twice as fast as this year.
Where the action is: banks, autos, and more
Banks, car makers, and infrastructure companies are catching investors' eyes right now.
State-run banks like Canara Bank and SBI have done especially well thanks to better profits and healthier balance sheets.
On the flip side, export-focused sectors like IT and pharma have struggled with US tariffs—hurting big names like Tata Consultancy Services—while media companies are dealing with shrinking ad revenue and rising costs.