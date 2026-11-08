Indian markets end muhurat trading with Nifty above 25,000
Business
On Diwali Sunday, Indian stock markets wrapped up the special Muhurat Trading session on a careful note.
The Nifty 50 slipped just 0.03% to finish at 25,023.70, while the Sensex edged up by 0.10% to close at 81,109.86.
Even with the 70-minute Diwali Muhurat Trading session, Nifty managed to hold above the key 25,000 mark, offering investors a bit of reassurance.
Analysts: Muhurat trading symbolic, earnings matter
Muhurat Trading is a Diwali tradition; this year's 70-minute session ran.
As Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, puts it, these sessions are usually quiet and more about tradition than big market moves.
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, adds that what really matters for markets ahead will be company earnings and global trends, not just this festive hour of trading.