Indian markets end muhurat trading with Nifty above 25,000

On Diwali Sunday, Indian stock markets wrapped up the special Muhurat Trading session on a careful note.

The Nifty 50 slipped just 0.03% to finish at 25,023.70, while the Sensex edged up by 0.10% to close at 81,109.86.

Even with the 70-minute Diwali Muhurat Trading session, Nifty managed to hold above the key 25,000 mark, offering investors a bit of reassurance.