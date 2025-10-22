Indian mutual funds have invested ₹5.79tn in 2025 so far

The big story here is a shift: more Indians are investing at home, making the market less dependent on foreign money. SIPs alone brought in ₹2.2 trillion by August, helping cushion the impact when global investors head for the exit. Domestic institutions—think mutual funds and pension funds—have pumped in ₹5.79 trillion so far this year, giving markets some much-needed stability.

Why the shift to local investments?

With limited options to invest abroad and tax hassles on debt investments, many are turning to Indian equities instead.

Even long-term savings plans like the National Pension System are putting more into stocks (₹1.41 trillion as of August).

So even with worries like US-India trade tensions or rising oil prices, strong local investment is keeping things steady for now.