Indian oil firms to boost Russian crude imports this October

US tariffs on Indian goods

With Russia now India's top oil supplier after Western sanctions, Indian refiners are chasing deals but also looking to diversify by signing flexible contracts with Middle Eastern and African suppliers.

Meanwhile, the US slapped a 50% tariff on some Indian goods in August 2024 over these Russian purchases—though interestingly, China hasn't faced similar penalties even as it buys more Russian oil than anyone else.

For young Indians, it's a reminder of how global politics and energy prices can shape what happens at home.