Indian Oil's Q2 profit jumps a whopping 4,700% to ₹7,818cr

IOC's revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at ₹2.07 lakh crore, a 4% year-on-year increase over ₹1.99 lakh crore in the same period last year. The oil giant's profit rose 14.7% sequentially, up from ₹6,813.71 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Market response

IOC shares gain nearly 200% over 5 years

Ahead of IOC's second-quarter results announcement, the company's shares ended Monday's session 3% higher at ₹155.15 on the BSE. The stock has gained 13% so far in 2025, rising 6% over the past year. Over a longer horizon, it has delivered returns of 127% in three years and nearly 200% in five years. Technical indicators show IOC shares are trading above all eight key simple moving averages from the five-day to the 200-day SMAs, indicating a bullish trend across timeframes.