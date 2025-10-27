Curefoods, Milky Mist get SEBI nod for IPOs

Financials of the 2 companies

Curefoods runs cloud kitchens—think delivery-only restaurants—and plans to use the IPO money for expansion, paying off debt, and marketing. They pulled in ₹746 crore revenue in FY25 (up 27.5% year-on-year), but still posted a loss of ₹170 crore.

Milky Mist makes popular dairy products like cheese and paneer. Their revenue jumped nearly 29% in FY25 to ₹2,349 crore, with profits more than doubling from last year to ₹46 crore.