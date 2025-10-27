Sensex gains 567 points, Nifty settles above 25,960 mark

A strong market often means more confidence in the economy—good vibes for anyone interested in jobs or investments. Sectors like PSU banks, real estate, metals, and oil & gas led the gains. Big names like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries climbed higher, while Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped a bit.

Why is the market so upbeat?

Global optimism is playing a big role.

Softer US inflation has people expecting two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025—a move that usually helps markets like India's.

Add in progress on trade between the US and China, and you get a recipe for rising stocks both here and worldwide.