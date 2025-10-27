Sensex gains 567 points, Nifty settles above 25,960 mark
Indian stock markets jumped on Monday, with Sensex closing up 567 points at 84,779 and Nifty gaining 171 points to finish at 25,966.
The rally comes as investors feel upbeat about softer US inflation numbers and some good news from US-China trade talks.
PSU banks, real estate, metals lead gains
A strong market often means more confidence in the economy—good vibes for anyone interested in jobs or investments.
Sectors like PSU banks, real estate, metals, and oil & gas led the gains.
Big names like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries climbed higher, while Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped a bit.
Why is the market so upbeat?
Global optimism is playing a big role.
Softer US inflation has people expecting two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025—a move that usually helps markets like India's.
Add in progress on trade between the US and China, and you get a recipe for rising stocks both here and worldwide.