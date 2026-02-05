Indian Oil's Q3 profit jumps a whopping 528% to ₹13,500cr

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) , the state-run oil major, has reported a massive jump in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26. The company's net profit touched ₹13,502.26 crore, a whopping 528% increase from ₹2,147.35 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The surge is primarily due to improved refining margins during this period.

Financial growth Revenue from operations surges for IOCL Along with the net profit, IOCL also witnessed a significant jump in its revenue from operations. The company's revenue stood at ₹2.36 lakh crore for the third quarter of FY26, a 7.6% increase from ₹2.19 lakh crore in Q3 of FY25. IOCL's average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period from April to December 2025 was $8.41 per barrel, up from $3.69 per barrel in the same period last year.

Sequential growth Sequential growth in operating margin and net profit Sequentially, IOCL's net profit increased by 64.8% from ₹8,190.86 crore in Q2 of FY26. The company's operating margin also improved to 7.94% during the third quarter of FY26 as compared to 1.60% in the same period last year. This sequential growth further underscores IOCL's strong performance and financial stability amid fluctuating market conditions and industry challenges over time.

