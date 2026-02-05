Indian Railways' on-time performance declines sharply: What is the issue

Indian Railways , one of the largest rail networks in the world, has witnessed a significant decline in its on-time performance. A parliamentary committee has flagged this issue, noting that punctuality has plummeted from 90% in 2021-22 to just 73.62% in the fiscal year 2023-24. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) examined train punctuality across various categories and recommended corrective measures for improvement.

Monitoring concerns PAC criticizes Indian Railways for 'narrow approach' The PAC criticized Indian Railways for its "narrow approach" to punctuality monitoring, which only accounts for delays at terminating stations. The committee argued this method doesn't consider en route delays and gives an incomplete picture of actual train performance. They also pointed out that the 15-minute delay allowance in Indian Railways's punctuality benchmark further dilutes the accuracy of performance assessment.

Recommendations Committee recommends revision of punctuality assessment The committee recommended Indian Railways to revise its punctuality assessment by introducing integrated monitoring at originating and intermediate stations, in addition to the existing termination station. They also suggested a review of the 15-minute delay allowance as it doesn't reflect public expectations. The PAC noted that despite the introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat Express and modern coaches, a large part of the network still relies on conventional express, superfast, and passenger trains.

