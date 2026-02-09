Indian rupee closes at 90.66 per US dollar

If you're keeping an eye on your expenses or planning to travel, a weaker rupee may increase the cost of some imports and fuel. But for businesses selling goods abroad, this shift can affect competitiveness.

Forex reserves hit a record high

The back-and-forth came as importers scrambled for dollars—thanks to rising precious metal prices—while investors poured money into Indian stocks, sending Sensex and Nifty higher.

The new India-US pact is also big: it slashes US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%, and lowers India's duties on American products like sorghum and wine.

Plus, India's forex reserves just hit an all-time high of $723.774 billion.