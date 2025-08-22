Indian rupee hits 87.36 against US dollar: What's going on

Here are the reasons for the fall

The dollar got a little stronger (the index is up 0.10%), while Brent crude oil prices dipped slightly to $67.55 per barrel amid increasing signs that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were stalling.

Indian stock markets also took a hit—Sensex dropped by 262 points and Nifty by 81—as traders worry about new US tariffs on Indian exports coming August 27, 2025, which could make trade between the two countries trickier.

Despite these bumps, steady foreign investment and lower oil prices are helping keep things from getting worse for now.