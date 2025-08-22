Sensex falls 526 points, Nifty slips to 24,913

Financial and IT stocks lead losses

If you're tracking your investments or curious about market vibes, here's why: profit-booking after recent highs and worries over new US tariffs (set for August 27) made traders uneasy.

Financial and IT stocks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HCL Tech saw losses, while Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finance managed gains.

The rupee also weakened slightly to ₹87.36 per dollar.

With volatility up nearly 2%, all eyes are now on Powell's comments for clues about what happens next in global markets.