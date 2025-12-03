Indian rupee hits ₹90 per dollar for the 1st time

A weaker rupee makes imported goods more expensive, which can push up prices for things like fuel. Investors are also feeling jittery—Foreign Institutional Investors sold over ₹3,600 crore in stocks, causing both Sensex and Nifty to drop.

What's behind the slide?

It's a mix of strong demand for dollars from importers, slow progress in India-US trade talks, and banks buying up foreign currency.

Even with oil prices dipping a bit and a softer US dollar globally, pressure on the rupee is sticking around—especially with everyone watching what the RBI decides about interest rates on December 5.