Indian rupee inches closer to US dollar ahead of RBI
The rupee opened a bit stronger at 87.7125 per US dollar on Wednesday, just before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its latest interest rate decision.
What the RBI decides on rates affects everything
What the RBI decides on rates affects everything from your loan EMIs to how much things cost in stores.
Most expect no change this time, as the RBI weighs up inflation and recent economic data.
Rupee also under pressure from US tariff threats on imports
The rupee's also feeling heat from fresh US tariff threats on Indian goods, which could impact trade and investment.
The RBI will have to factor in these global pressures—plus local inflation and monsoon effects—when making its call.