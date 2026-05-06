Indian rupee opens 95.04/USD, snaps 5-day slide after Trump hint

Most Asian currencies gain, rupiah slips

Currency advisers are telling exporters to sell US dollars if rates go up near 95.25, while importers should buy on dips to cover immediate needs, basically trying to keep things steady for now.

Across Asia, most currencies also got a boost as the US dollar weakened: South Korea's won led the way, with others like the Thai baht and Philippine peso not far behind.

The only outlier? Indonesia's rupiah, which slipped slightly even as its neighbors gained ground.