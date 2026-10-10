Indian startups raise $113.35 million in 28 deals led by DailyObjects
Business
Indian startups pulled in $113.35 million from 28 funding deals between October 5 and 10, according to Inc42.
That is a sharp drop, down over 72% from last week's about $411.46 million, but some companies still scored big.
DailyObjects led the way with a nearly $35 million Series C round, while Beyond Appliances and NeoGrowth also landed major investments.
E-commerce leads Indian funding deals
e-commerce was the busiest sector with eight deals, followed by AI (five) and healthtech (four).
Marico boosted its stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals by an additional 24.09%, and Hoola Health snapped up UpTodd in one of two notable mergers this week.
Early-stage startups like Quanfluence and byteXL also saw solid backing, showing investors are still keen on emerging tech.