Indian stock market to remain closed tomorrow for Dussehra
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed tomorrow in observance of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. The closure will affect trading and settlement across equity, derivatives, and securities lending/borrowing segments. This is the second stock market holiday this month after Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Trading will resume on Wednesday as per the exchanges' holiday calendars for 2026.
Exchange operations
What about commodity exchanges?
Tomorrow, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed during the morning session but will resume trading in the evening session.
However, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both trading sessions on Dussehra.
Traders dealing in commodities are advised to check their respective exchanges' calendars for details of applicable trading sessions.
Future closures
List of upcoming stock market holidays in 2026
After the Dussehra holiday, there are three more scheduled stock market holidays in 2026.
These are Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, and Christmas on December 25.
Christmas falls on a Friday this year, giving market participants a long weekend.
Despite Diwali Laxmi Pujan falling on a Sunday this year, exchanges are likely to conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session.