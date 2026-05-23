IndianOil says no nationwide fuel shortage amid harvest season demand
Business
Heard rumors about gasoline or diesel running out? IndianOil (IOC) wants you to relax: it says there's no nationwide shortage.
Some local pumps have had temporary supply hiccups, mostly because demand shot up during harvest season and folks switched from pricier private pumps.
But IOC insists these are just minor blips.
IndianOil gasoline up 14% diesel 18%
Gasoline sales jumped 14% and diesel 18% in May 1-22 compared to last year, showing people are definitely filling up more.
Still, IOC says its huge network of more than 42,000 outlets is handling it well.
It's keeping an eye on things and promises there's enough fuel for everyone, so no need for panic buying.