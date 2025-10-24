Indians's overseas education spending hits 7-year low Business Oct 24, 2025

In August 2025, Indians sent about $0.32 billion overseas for education—the lowest for the month since 2017 (an eight-year low) and down 24% from August 2024, says RBI data.

The main reason? Popular countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK have tightened student visas.

The US saw Indian student numbers drop by nearly half.