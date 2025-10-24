Next Article
Indians's overseas education spending hits 7-year low
Business
In August 2025, Indians sent about $0.32 billion overseas for education—the lowest for the month since 2017 (an eight-year low) and down 24% from August 2024, says RBI data.
The main reason? Popular countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK have tightened student visas.
The US saw Indian student numbers drop by nearly half.
What's changing for students?
With higher tuition fees and living costs abroad (plus a weaker rupee), many Indian students are now eyeing more affordable places like Germany or Japan that offer clearer work rights.
Back home, MBA applications jumped 12% and NBFCs's education loan portfolios grew 48%.
But banks are stricter with loans—only those with strong finances are getting approved.