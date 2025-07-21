India's 1st gamified shopping app is here—DealBuddy
DealBuddy just dropped as India's first gamified e-commerce app, launched by Basil Nalakath, Adhnan Rasheed, and Basim Nalakath.
The goal? To make online shopping more fun for the 300 million "India 2" consumers who often get ignored by big platforms.
Instead of regular buying, you can actually win products—like smartphones or perfumes—by placing the lowest unique offer (even as low as 1 paise).
Over 25,000 people signed up in its 1st month
DealBuddy taps into the gaming spirit of young Indians—think 650 million gamers—by making shopping interactive.
Over 25,000 people signed up in its first month without splashy ad campaigns.
There's also a Yard Sale feature where you can resell stuff you've won, turning the app into a lively digital marketplace and giving brands a fresh way to connect with new shoppers.