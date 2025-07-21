India's 1st gamified shopping app is here—DealBuddy Business Jul 21, 2025

DealBuddy just dropped as India's first gamified e-commerce app, launched by Basil Nalakath, Adhnan Rasheed, and Basim Nalakath.

The goal? To make online shopping more fun for the 300 million "India 2" consumers who often get ignored by big platforms.

Instead of regular buying, you can actually win products—like smartphones or perfumes—by placing the lowest unique offer (even as low as 1 paise).