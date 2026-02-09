India's 1st women-focused mutual fund branch opens in Delhi

LIC Mutual Fund just opened India's first women-focused mutual fund branch in South Delhi. The goal? Make investing less intimidating and more accessible for women—whether you're a student, homemaker, working professional, or retiree—with advice tailored to your needs.

Women helping women This new branch is staffed predominantly by women, creating a comfortable space to talk money and investments.

It also helps clients use digital tools like apps and paperless transactions, so managing your funds feels less overwhelming.

Empowering through education LIC Mutual Fund will host regular sessions here to boost financial know-how.

These workshops break down investment basics and product details so women can make confident money moves—no jargon or judgment.