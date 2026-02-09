India's 1st women-focused mutual fund branch opens in Delhi
LIC Mutual Fund just opened India's first women-focused mutual fund branch in South Delhi.
The goal? Make investing less intimidating and more accessible for women—whether you're a student, homemaker, working professional, or retiree—with advice tailored to your needs.
Women helping women
This new branch is staffed predominantly by women, creating a comfortable space to talk money and investments.
It also helps clients use digital tools like apps and paperless transactions, so managing your funds feels less overwhelming.
Empowering through education
LIC Mutual Fund will host regular sessions here to boost financial know-how.
These workshops break down investment basics and product details so women can make confident money moves—no jargon or judgment.
Why South Delhi?
South Delhi was picked because it's already a financial hotspot with over ₹1.3 lakh crore in mutual fund assets and 2,000+ distributors.
LIC Mutual Fund itself manages ₹200 crore here, making it the perfect place to kick off this initiative.