India's e-commerce market to touch $345B by FY2030: Report
India's e-commerce scene is booming—expected to jump from $145 billion in FY2025 to $345 billion by FY2030.
Urban lifestyles, digital payments, and changing shopping habits are fueling this surge, making India the world's third-biggest retail market in 2024.
Online shopping trends
Most new online shoppers now come from smaller towns, showing just how far e-commerce has spread.
The beauty segment is growing fastest, thanks to influencer buzz and more people seeking personalized products.
Rising incomes and more women in the workforce are also giving online shopping a boost.
Government initiatives
Government moves like Digital India and better logistics are making it easier for everyone to shop online.
There's even talk of opening up foreign investment rules so global e-commerce giants can directly export goods from Indian sellers—setting the stage for India to become a global e-commerce export hub.