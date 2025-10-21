India's exports grow 6.7% in September despite US tariff challenges
India's exports grew 6.7% in September 2025, hitting $36.38 billion—even though sales to the US dropped almost 12% after steep new tariffs on things like textiles and jewelry.
Since the US usually buys about 17% of India's exports, this could've been a big setback. But Indian exporters bounced back by selling more to places like China (up 34%), Spain (up 151%), UAE, Bangladesh, and Egypt.
Electronics, pharma, and engineering goods also helped keep the numbers up.
Trade deficit widens to 13-month high
While exports rose, India's trade deficit hit a 13-month high at $32.15 billion, thanks to a 17% jump in imports—especially gold, silver, and fertilizers.
This growing gap shows how tricky it is to keep exports strong while meeting rising demand at home.
India pushes for trade talks with EU, US
India's now in talks with the EU and has a key meeting with the US lined up for late 2025.
The goal: ease tariff pressures and help Indian exports move into higher-value markets.
How these talks go could shape the future for India's exporters in a world where trade rules keep changing.