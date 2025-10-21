India's exports grow 6.7% in September despite US tariff challenges Business Oct 21, 2025

India's exports grew 6.7% in September 2025, hitting $36.38 billion—even though sales to the US dropped almost 12% after steep new tariffs on things like textiles and jewelry.

Since the US usually buys about 17% of India's exports, this could've been a big setback. But Indian exporters bounced back by selling more to places like China (up 34%), Spain (up 151%), UAE, Bangladesh, and Egypt.

Electronics, pharma, and engineering goods also helped keep the numbers up.