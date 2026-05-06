India's exports soar to record $863 billion in 2025-26
Business
India's exports soared to a record $863 billion in 2025-26, up 4.6% from the previous financial year (2024-25), according to official data.
The big push came from the services sector (think IT and business solutions), which jumped nearly 9% thanks to strong global demand.
Merchandise exports (like goods) grew only slightly, but it was enough to set a new benchmark for the country.
Merchandise imports widen India's trade deficit
Even with this export boom, India's trade deficit actually got bigger because imports climbed even faster, up 6.5% to almost $980 billion.
Most of that jump came from merchandise imports, which rose over 7%.
So while export numbers are breaking records, balancing the books is still a challenge for India right now.