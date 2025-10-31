India's fiscal deficit hits 36.5% of FY26 target in H1

Revenue deficit at ₹27,147 crore

Most revenue came from taxes (₹12.29 lakh crore), but non-tax sources like the RBI's hefty ₹2.69 lakh crore dividend also helped narrow the gap a bit, bringing total revenue receipts to ₹16.95 lakh crore so far.

Even with that boost, there was still a revenue deficit of ₹27,147 crore (about 5% of annual target).

The government says it's sticking to its plan to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP by FY26, aiming for steady economic growth and financial stability going forward.