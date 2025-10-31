Gold, silver prices hit new all-time high in India

Gold is having a moment as people look for safer places to put their money during uncertain times. With global demand up and more Indians buying gold for Diwali, even central banks like those in Kazakhstan and Brazil are stocking up.

Factors affecting gold prices

It's all about gold's reputation as a safe bet when markets get shaky.

Central banks bought 220 tons of gold worldwide last quarter, tightening supply and pushing prices higher.

Looking ahead, experts think prices will stay strong but could move depending on the US dollar and what the Federal Reserve decides next.