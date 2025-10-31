Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO to boost valuation to ₹70,000cr
Lenskart is hitting the stock market with a ₹7,278 crore IPO, currently open for subscription and will close on November 4.
Shares are priced between ₹382-₹402 each. Founder Peyush Bansal plans to sell part of his stake, earning about ₹824 crore—an impressive 2,000% return for him.
The IPO is set to boost Lenskart's valuation to nearly ₹70,000 crore.
Lenskart's business and financials
Lenskart makes and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses both online and in over 2,100 stores across India and abroad.
The company reported ₹6,652 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹297 crore for FY25—showing strong growth as it eyes more expansion with the new funds.
What will the funds be used for?
The money raised will help Lenskart open more stores, upgrade its tech, and expand internationally.
With big names already backing the IPO as anchor investors, this move could shape how Indian retail brands grow on the global stage.