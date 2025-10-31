Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO to boost valuation to ₹70,000cr Business Oct 31, 2025

Lenskart is hitting the stock market with a ₹7,278 crore IPO, currently open for subscription and will close on November 4.

Shares are priced between ₹382-₹402 each. Founder Peyush Bansal plans to sell part of his stake, earning about ₹824 crore—an impressive 2,000% return for him.

The IPO is set to boost Lenskart's valuation to nearly ₹70,000 crore.