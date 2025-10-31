Swiggy, Zomato raise platform fees ahead of festive season
Swiggy and Zomato have quietly raised their platform fees to ₹15 and ₹12 per order in some cities, right as the 2024 festive season kicks in.
With new rivals like Rapido and Ownly offering cheaper delivery, this move helps both giants maintain profitability and offset costs—and since they handle over two million orders a day, even small hikes add up fast.
To offset costs, apps are leaning on higher platform fees
Both apps have been tempting users with lower minimum order values and special deals for loyalty members.
But to make those perks work financially, they're leaning on higher platform fees to balance things out.
Swiggy's order value hit a record ₹8,542 crore last quarter—thanks in part to these fee tweaks and more ads.
New delivery charges will be subject to GST
Starting September 22, an 18% GST on delivery fees will tack on another ₹2-2.6 per order.
If you're not a regular or loyalty member, expect your total costs to rise as these new charges stack up.
It's all part of how food apps are trying to juggle affordability for users while keeping their own profits healthy.