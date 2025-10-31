Swiggy, Zomato raise platform fees ahead of festive season

Both apps have been tempting users with lower minimum order values and special deals for loyalty members. But to make those perks work financially, they're leaning on higher platform fees to balance things out. Swiggy 's order value hit a record ₹8,542 crore last quarter—thanks in part to these fee tweaks and more ads.

New delivery charges will be subject to GST

Starting September 22, an 18% GST on delivery fees will tack on another ₹2-2.6 per order.

If you're not a regular or loyalty member, expect your total costs to rise as these new charges stack up.

It's all part of how food apps are trying to juggle affordability for users while keeping their own profits healthy.